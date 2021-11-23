The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $21.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $22.07 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $97.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of DIS opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

