The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $21.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $22.07 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.30 billion to $97.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of DIS opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

