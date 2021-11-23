The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toro has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

