The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.