The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

