The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 3,902 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $57,905.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,037.50.

On Friday, October 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $15,712.50.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 2,155,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 986.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 361,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

