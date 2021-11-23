The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $359.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

