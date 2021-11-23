The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.