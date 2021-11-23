The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Joint by 195.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. 155,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. Joint has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.18.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

