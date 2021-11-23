The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Joint by 195.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
JYNT traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. 155,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. Joint has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.18.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
