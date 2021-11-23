The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

