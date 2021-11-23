The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Several research firms have weighed in on GYM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £493.95 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.99.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

