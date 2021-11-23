The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $51.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

