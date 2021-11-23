The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.38.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 172,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

