The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,120 at Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,640 ($60.62) to GBX 4,120 ($53.83) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,072.71 ($66.28).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,395 ($57.42) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,418.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,822.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.