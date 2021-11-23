Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.