Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.
In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.