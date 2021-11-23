Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $1,156.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.39, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $925.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.89. Tesla has a 52 week low of $501.79 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.