Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 7th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $32.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,124.28. 584,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,897,621. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.79 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.71, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.