Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Trading Up 0%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)’s share price was up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 100,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 308,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

