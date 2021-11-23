TerraUSD (UST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.03 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $7.19 billion and approximately $107.03 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005223 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007510 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 7,182,004,308 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

