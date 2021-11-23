Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Head to Head Contrast

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 4.94% 7.52% 3.22% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Shimizu pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.74 billion 0.36 $725.45 million $3.56 7.29 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shimizu and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 3 3 0 2.29

Volatility and Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shimizu beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties. The Others segment provides the engineering and other businesses operated by its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kisuke Shimizu in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

