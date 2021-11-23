Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.65

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1080690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research firms have commented on TIIAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

