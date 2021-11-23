Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stephens

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.59.

NYSE TDOC opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

