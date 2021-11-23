Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.65

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

