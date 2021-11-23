TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6986 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

