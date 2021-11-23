Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

