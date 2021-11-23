Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Timothy S. Duncan Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

