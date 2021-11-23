Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Timothy S. Duncan Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TALO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.