Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 131,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

TWND stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Tailwind Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

