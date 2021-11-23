Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Swire Properties Ltd. (NASDAQ:SWPFF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swire Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57.

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

