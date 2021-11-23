SVB Leerink Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $175.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

NYSE A opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,612,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

