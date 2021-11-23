Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,884,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. 453,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

