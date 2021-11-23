Surevest LLC Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $37.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,903.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,857.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,699.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.