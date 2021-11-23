Surevest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $164.81. 40,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,175. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.