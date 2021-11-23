Surevest LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,100. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.14. The stock had a trading volume of 211,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. The company has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

