Surevest LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 71.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

