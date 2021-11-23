Surevest LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NKE traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. The company had a trading volume of 85,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

