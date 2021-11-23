Surevest LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.10.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $41.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 374,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,618. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.20 and a 52 week high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

