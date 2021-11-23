Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $42.79 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.79 million and $2.42 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.40 or 0.07354558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00086508 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,163,385 coins and its circulating supply is 335,304,226 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

