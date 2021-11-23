Stream Protocol Price Hits $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $591,086.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.