Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,757 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

