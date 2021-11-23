Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $207.99 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

