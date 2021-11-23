Stonnington Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

NYSE GD opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.