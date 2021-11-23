Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 9.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 3,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 157,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

