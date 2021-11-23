STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,018 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.