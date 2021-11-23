Steven E. Creviston Purchases 10,000 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Steven E. Creviston purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LPTH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

