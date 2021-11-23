StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel Sells 133,033 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $6,895,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STEP stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

