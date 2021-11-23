Step Finance Price Hits $0.69 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

