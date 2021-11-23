StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.66 on Friday. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.45.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

