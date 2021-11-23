State Street Corp Purchases 39,253 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 489.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 47.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.96. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

