State Street Corp Has $13.26 Million Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 379,451 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DX opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $633.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

