State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 377,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220 over the last ninety days.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

