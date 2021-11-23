State Street Corp Buys New Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.30% of Zymergen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

ZY opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.