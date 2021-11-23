State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,347,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -35.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRSP. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.